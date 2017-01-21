Watch: Wayne Rooney becomes Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer

With a dipping beauty of a free kick into the opposite corner of the net, Wayne Rooney passed Sir Bobby Charlton to become Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer.

Rooney’s record 250th goal for the storied club also salvaged a point, down 1–0 late to Stoke. Rooney took the shot clinically from outside the box on the left side, beating the wall and the keeper and making history.

United sits sixth in the table with 41 points, on the outside looking in for a Champions League place but with a few months left to make up ground. Rooney, 31, has seen his overall effectiveness and playing time dip this season.

This article originally appeared on