Watch Zinedine Zidane’s son absolutely destroy a defender with a rainbow flick

Zinedine Zidane is really taking no Ls in life right now. Since he took over as Real Madrid boss in January of 2016 they’ve only been defeated twice, and they’re currently tied for the best unbeaten run in Spanish history, having gone 39 matches without losing. He was one of the three final nominees for FIFA’s best manager award, and only Claudio Ranieri’s miracle with Leicester kept him from snagging it in his first season as a coach.

Zidane’s eldest son Enzo recently earned a chance to make his debut appearance in the Madrid first team, and he promptly scored on his first shot, less than 20 minutes into his debut. His next-eldest Luca is a promising ‘keeper at Real Madrid Castilla, and now, at the age of 14, his third child Theo is scoring goals like this for Madrid’s Cadete B youth team:

It’s absurd. Not only was Zidane one of the world’s best ever players, now he’s one of the world’s best coaches, and his sons are absolute stud athletes playing underneath him at Real Madrid, pulling off ridiculous skills on a regular basis.

This isn’t just a one-off for Theo either; he’s popped up with a couple wonder goals on YouTube before this, so clearly Zidane’s doing something right with his kids. The youngest, Elyaz is just 11 years old, but don’t be surprised to see him show up in the news within the next few years too, just like the rest of his family.

These Zidanes, man.