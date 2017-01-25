Watch Yannick Bolasie absolutely lose it watching DR Congo pick up a huge AFCON win

Yannick Bolasie tore a ligament in his knee at the end of 2016, ruling him out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. But just because injury kept Bolasie from playing for the DR Congo doesn’t mean he wasn’t all-in on his country’s performance at the tournament.

With his leg in a brace, his crutches nearby and his jersey on, Bolasie watched as DR Congo beat Togo, 3-1, to take the top spot in Group C.

Had DR Congo lost, they may not have even advanced to the knockout stage so it’s no wonder Bolasie was freaking out. This was huge.

Now why exactly Bolasie needs his own YouTube channel is unclear. It’d been six months since Bolasie uploaded anything to it, but thankfully he had the camera rolling and put this up.

Good luck in the rest of the tournament, DR Congo. You know Bolasie will be home cheering you on (and hopefully with the camera on).