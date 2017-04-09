Watch these sheep interrupt a match in Wales in a rather cute pitch invasion

We’ve seen our share of dogs invading pitches. We’ve also seen cats and birds representing the animal kingdom. But this might be a new one.

In Wales on Saturday, a match between Llanberis and Llandudno Junction was interrupted by a pair of sheep who apparently wanted to get in on the fun. Take a look:

Have ewe ever seen anything like this? It’s shear craziness. We wouldn’t be surprised if the ram-ification of this incident is that these sheep get baaa-nned.

Please forgive the bad puns. We feel pretty sheepish about it.

For the record, play was able to resume after the sheep had their fun and Llanberis went onto win, 2-1. But this match will forever go down as featuring some of the cutest pitch-invaders that soccer has ever seen.

