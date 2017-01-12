Watch Thomas Muller dodge the press in the most ingenious, sneaky way

Anyone who has watched Thomas Muller on the pitch for even a short time can tell that the German has a high soccer IQ. But his cleverness extends off the pitch too, it seems.

Muller and Bayern Munich were on the move this week, but the striker didn’t feel like being hounded by local press at the airport. So he pulled out the ol’ “pretend you’re talking on the phone” trick. Except his had a twist.

Just watch:

Einfach überragend – Typisch Thomas Müller 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZXicXRWDrw — Sky Sport News HD (@SkySportNewsHD) January 11, 2017

Look a little closer. No, even closer. Muller is not holding a cell phone, but his important “phone call” is actually happening on his German passport.

Sly, Muller. Very sly.

