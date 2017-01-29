Watch this Turkish player score from an absurd distance and angle

Guray Vural should not be shooting from this position. Statistically, anecdotally and just on the strength of making pure, intelligent footballing decisions, this wasn’t the smartest move.

But who cares about good decisions when you can pull something like this off?

Your Browser does not support iFrames.

No one. The answer is no one. Decisions don’t matter when the ball goes in the back of the net, and especially when they look as good as this.

Vural’s goal helped Kayserispor beat Fenerbahce on Sunday, but they’re still right at the bottom of the league table in Turkey. Maybe it’s because their players make poor decisions on the ball. But who cares if they pull off goals like this?

I’m here for bad decisions. Bad decisions always.