Watch Sunderland players laughably butcher your favorite Christmas movie quotes

It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to listen to that Mariah Carey song again and watch your favorite Christmas movie for what feels like the 800th time.

Sunderland decided to add another twist to the season by having players try their had at reenacting classic Christmas movies. John O’Shea, Seb Larsson, Wahbi Khazri and Jordan Pickford were among the batch of players who attempted to recreate “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “It’s A Wonderful Life” and others.

The results are, uh, interesting?

The effort is there but… let’s just say they should all stick with their day jobs. Some of the reenactments are so bad that Sunderland might as well put this video out and asked people to try to guess what movie the quotes are from.

Still, Pickford deserves a bit of credit for trying an American accent — at least, we think that’s what he was trying to do. Yeah, we hope they all stick to soccer.

