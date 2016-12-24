Watch Scott McDonald score a delightful goal with this unorthodox overhead kick
As his career begins to hit the back nine, Scott McDonald has returned to Motherwell for another stint with the Scottish club. The 33-year-old Australian still has a trick or two up his sleeve, however.
With Motherwell down a goal against Aberdeen, McDonald whipped up this unorthodox, albeit effective, nugget of overhead skill.
A delicate kiss off the top of the crossbar and the match is level. It’s hard to determine exactly what to call that kick. A half-overhead, half-pirouette kick? Should we call it a jewelry-box kick? How about this: We’ll just call it a golazo.
The fun didn’t stop there, either. This penalty and subsequent goal line scramble are only missing the “Yakety Sax” music.
The Scottish Premier League: Come for the great team names, stay for the unexpected insanity.
