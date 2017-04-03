Watch Schalke midfield starlet Nabil Bentaleb show off his skill with a tennis ball

Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb impressed so much during his loan spell at Schalke that the German side made his signing permanent, and it’s not hard to see why they’re so high on the 22-year-old midfielder. He’s scored seven goals and added four assists for them already this year and, clearly more comfortable in Germany, he’s showcased the ability he only flashed in glimpses at Tottenham.

Bentaleb’s not just tall and physically strong, he’s got a silky smooth touch, and more than a little bit of sauce, and he shows it off in this video posted by Schalke’s official account:

He makes it look so, so easy. We’ve seen plenty of footballers juggle tennis balls, chewing gum, and the like, but that doesn’t make the pure casual nature of his skill with it any less impressive.

It’s probably not a coincidence that he’s scoring goals like this for Schalke:

He’s got the juice.

