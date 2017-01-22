Watch Neymar and Luis Suarez prank Gerard Pique with the oldest trick in the book

It’s no secret that Barcelona’s biggest pranksters are Neymar and Luis Suarez. If they aren’t pranking each other (which happens a lot), then they are conspiring to get someone else.

Unfortunately for Gerard Pique, it was his turn in training this week. Just watch:

😂✌🏽👏🏽 @luissuarez9 …. @3gerardpique A video posted by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:12am PST

It starts off with just a bit of trolling, but eventually Neymar and Suarez pull off the oldest trick in the book.

After Suarez approaches Neymar and whispers to him his idea, Neymar moseys behind Pique and gets down on all fours behind the defender. Then Suarez gives him a little shove and it’s a prank perfectly executed.

They run away, smartly, because Pique doesn’t seem too amused by it. We can only imagine he’s plotting his revenge right now.

