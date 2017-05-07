Watch coach lose his mind and rip his shirt off Hulk-style after bad call

Sometimes “don’t lose your shirt” is just an expression. But sometimes, like on Saturday night, Nelson Vivas goes berserk over a bad referee call and expressions come to life.

The former Arsenal and Quilmes defender and current coach of Estudiantes was not happy when the referees didn’t call Bocas Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Rossi for contact on Estudiantes attacker Juan Cavallaro. The conversation didn’t go well, Vivas went sent off … and then he completely lost it.

And then he completely lost his shirt:

📽 La explosiva reacción y enojo de Nelson Vivas en el partido entre Estudiantes y Boca. pic.twitter.com/TzPkSBZfc2 — Diario Popular 📰 (@populardiario) May 6, 2017

Vivas is apoplectic to the point where one wonders if he’d ever seen a soccer match before. Blown calls are part of the game, man.

The Hulk jokes really write themselves here, but fans had another pop culture reference:

Nelson VIVAS vs WILLIE pic.twitter.com/8Cw2JD3Diq — Christian Olmos (@OkCristianOlmos) May 7, 2017

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, but thanks to Vivas, there’s at least one big highlight worth watching over and over again.

