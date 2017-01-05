Watch Iñaki Williams’ thunderbolt of a volley to stun Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao went up 2-0 on Barcelona in the first half of their Copa del Rey matchup, and their second goal was a beautiful piece of work the Blaugrana themselves would’ve been proud of.

Pressing Barça high up the field, Athletic forced Jordi Alba into an ill-advised and wild clearance that didn’t even make it out of his own defensive third. A snap header forward, cheeky little flick from Aritz Aduriz (who scored the first goal), and then the crispiest of volleys from Williams to finish it all off. It’s beautiful.

Known as the ‘Black Panther’, Spanish international Williams is just 22, and he’s one of the country’s brightest young talents. Playing as a second striker off Aduriz, he tormented Barcelona the entire first half with his pace, physicality and dribbling ability, and the volley capped it all off.

Not a bad start to 2017 for the kid.