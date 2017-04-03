Was this gorgeous Diego Valeri volley the best goal in MLS this week?

The Portland Timbers have looked like the best attacking team in MLS this year, with the most goals through five weeks of the season. That’s down to their dangerous front six, but the attack centers around one man: Diego Valeri, the Timbers’ talismanic playmaker.

And he showed just why he’s so good on Sunday with a beautiful volley that may have arguably been the nicest goal in MLS this week. Take a look:

Technique 💯@DiegoDv8 with an absolute beauty to put the home side up 1-0. #PORvNE https://t.co/CV8gO1jM6G — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 3, 2017

His form on the strike is absolutely perfect as he winds up and volleys the ball from the side. The lead-up was a bit messy, but the finish was crisp. Goalkeeper Cody Cropper doesn’t see it coming and, in just the 13th minute, the Timbers took an early lead over the New England Revolution.

With that sensational strike, Valeri is now on five goals in five games this season, good enough for second on the league’s overall goal-scoring leaderboard. If the Argentinian can keep it up, Portland fans will surely be a very happy bunch.

