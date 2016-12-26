Watch this delicious top-of-the-box chip from Wesley Sneijder

It wasn’t the merriest of Christmases for Alanyaspor as Galatasaray really took it to them on Sunday. Gala put on a show, handing Alanya a 5-1 drubbing, but the pick of the bunch was Wesley Sneijder’s swivel-and-chip effort:

He’s running toward the sideline when he gets a pass, takes a touch and swivels around to get his chip back in toward the near post. The chip is a bit of perfection too, as it tucks just in the upper corner of the goal.

Although it was a tough day in the office for Alanyaspor, Sneijder gave the rest of us a real Christmas treat worth watching over and over again.

