Watch Christian Pulisic score yet again as his great start to 2017 continues

Christian Pulisic’s 2017 just keeps getting better.

Fresh off a nice goal last week, Pulisic was at it again on Thursday with another quality one-time strike. Borussia Dortmund dominated Belgium club Standard Liege, 3-0, with Pulisic’s darting run and 15th-minute goal starting the party:

It was another one-sided friendly as BVB prepares for the second half of the Bundesliga season to begin, but Pulisic’s goal makes the 18-year-old two-for-two since 2017 started.

Pulisic scored last week against PSV Eindhoven with another one-time finish in another lopsided friendly. Like last time, Pulisic only played for one half on Thursday as manager Thomas Tuchel rotated his squad around.

Dortmund will continue their offseason warm-ups with a friendly next week vs. Paderborn. Their Bundesliga season starts back up on Jan. 21 vs. Werder Bremen.

