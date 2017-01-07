Watch Christian Pulisic score a one-time poke in Borussia Dortmund’s first game of 2017

The Bundesliga doesn’t return to action for another couple weeks, but Borussia Dortmund continued preparations for the second half of the season in a friendly Saturday. To that end, the Germans looked strong with Christian Pulisic playing a starring role in a 4-1 win over PSV Eindhoven.

BVB coach Thomas Tuchel fielded two entirely different groups on each side of the break, and Pulisic had a bright showing in the second half, including this goal:

Does the goal matter? Not really – it is just a friendly, after all. But is it still fun to see the 18-year-old American scoring for Borussia Dortmund in their first game of 2017? Absolutely.

It’s not a bad goal either. Pulisic beats a defender to the ball and just gets a toe on it to redirect it into goal in a single touch, a perfect reward for Pulisic’s standout performance in the second half.

It’s hard to take away much from a lopsided friendly, but surely that’s the kind of stuff that U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena likes to see.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: