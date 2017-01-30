Watch Chapecoense score in their first official win since devastating plane crash

For Chapecoense, the Brazilian club devastated by a deadly plane crash in November, returning back to normal is likely going to be a long, difficult process. But the club got a boost on Sunday when it won its first official match since the crash killed most of Chape’s players and staff.

Chape beat Inter de Lages 2-1 in the state Catarinense competition that they won last season, with goals from Niltinho and Wellington Paulista in front of home fans at the Arena Conda stadium.

É O PRIMEIRO GOL OFICIAL DA CHAPE EM 2017!Rossi faz um lindo cruzamento pela lateral e Niltinho empurra ela pro gol! Chapecoense 2×1 Inter de LagesFlechamos!#VamosChape #Catarinense2017 Posted by Associação Chapecoense de Futebol on Sunday, January 29, 2017

That goal from Niltinho was the club’s first in an official competition in 2017 in a special moment for the club.

Chapecoense made an emotional return to the pitch a little more than a week ago in a friendly vs. Palmeiras that ended in a 2-2 draw. At the match, the only three players to survive the plane crash – Alan Ruschel, Jakson Follmann and Helio Neto – accepted the Copa Sudamericana trophy that the team won posthumously.

Chape were traveling on Nov. 28 to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final vs. Atletico Nacional in Colombia when the charter plane ran out of fuel and crashed, killing 71 people on board, with six people surviving. The Copa Sudamericana final was cancelled and Nacional asked that Chape be given the trophy.

Nearly all of the team’s players and staff were killed in the accident and the club made quick efforts to rebuild, signing full roster’s worth of new players. In Brazil, clubs offered to send their players on loan for free to help Chape rebuild.

Meanwhile, both Neto and Ruschel are targeting returns to the pitch. The pair of defenders are able to walk under their own power now, with Ruschel’s recovery being particularly stunning – Ruschel walked out of the hospital on his own just three weeks after being rescued from the wreckage of the crash.

Follman, a goalkeeper, had his right leg amputated and will not be able to play again. Ruschel has credited Follman with saving his life because the goalkeeper asked Ruschel to sit next to him on the plane.

Chape opened their Primeira Liga season last week with a scoreless draw to Joinville. Up next, they face Atletico Tubarao in Catarinense play on Thursday.