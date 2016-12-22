Watch a Bayern Munich player try to pass the ball to a moving Santa ad

Bayern Munich’s Thiago is getting in the Christmas spirit this year, maybe even a little too much.

During the second half of Wednesday’s game against RB Leipzig, Thiago delivered a gorgeous through ball right to…Santa Claus?

It appears that Thiago got goofed by a moving Santa advertisement at field-level and accidentally tried to hit him in stride. In his defense, the Santa suit is nearly identical in color to Bayern’s kits, and Santa was making one hell of a run there.