Watch a Bayern Munich player try to pass the ball to a moving Santa ad

Bayern Munich’s Thiago is getting in the Christmas spirit this year, maybe even a little too much.

During the second half of Wednesday’s game against RB Leipzig, Thiago delivered a gorgeous through ball right to…Santa Claus?

Remember when @Thiago6 tried to pass it to Santa last night? 🎅🏻😂 https://t.co/bl0WAh3Mw0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 22, 2016

It appears that Thiago got goofed by a moving Santa advertisement at field-level and accidentally tried to hit him in stride. In his defense, the Santa suit is nearly identical in color to Bayern’s kits, and Santa was making one hell of a run there.