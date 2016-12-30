Watch Barcelona score 8 seconds into mini El Clasico vs. Real Madrid

There won’t be another El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid until April, but we think we’ve found the next best thing: pint-sized versions of Barcelona and Real Madrid teams facing off.

The youth teams for the two La Liga giants faced off on Thursday in the La Liga Promises semifinal and it took the Barcelona kids less than 10 seconds to score, and on a pretty slick back-heel pass too. Check it out:

These kids may only be around 12 years old, but they play some darn good soccer. It’s all very cute until you realize these youngsters could probably beat you in a pick-up game without too much of a sweat.

Pablo Paez ‘Gavi’ scored twice for Barcelona en route to their 2-0 victory and now Barca’s Infantil B side is off to the final against Atletico Madrid next week.

