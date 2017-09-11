Waston, Reyna score in 2nd half, Whitecaps beat Salt Lake (Sep 09, 2017)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Kendall Waston and Yordy Reyna scored in the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.
Cristian Techera also scored to help Vancouver (12-9-5) move into third place in the Western Conference standings, three points back of the first-place Portland Timbers, with three games in hand.
Chris Wingert and Tony Beltran scored for Real Salt Lake (10-14-5).
Waston, who played 90 minutes in each of Costa Rica’s recent World Cup qualifiers, snapped a 1-1 tie in the 52nd minute with his third goal of the season. Reyna made it 3-1 on a diving header in the 64th minute.
