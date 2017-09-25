Villarreal fires coach Escriba after team’s poor start

VILLARREAL, Spain (AP) Villarreal has fired coach Fran Escriba after the team’s disappointing start in the Spanish league, naming ”B” team coach Javi Calleja as his replacement.

The announcement comes a day after Villarreal’s 4-0 loss at Getafe, the team’s third defeat in six league games. The result left Villarreal in 14th place in the 20-team standings with seven points.

Villarreal opened with two losses but appeared to be recovering with two wins and a draw. It also won its opening Europa League game, against Astana. It plays its second match at Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Calleja is a former striker who has been coaching Villarreal’s youth squads for the past six seasons. He played for Villarreal when the club made it to the semifinals of the Champions League in the 2005-06 season.

His first practice session as the team’s new coach will be on Monday.

The 52-year-old Escriba was the second top-flight coach to lose his job this season, following the dismissal of Luis Zubeldia by last-place Alaves last week.

Escriba’s assistants also were let go by Villarreal.

The team’s next league match is Sunday against Eibar.