This double howler from Villarreal is absolutely painful to watch

Villarreal rolled out a nice double feature to add to their team’s year-end blooper reel on Wednesday. Only the Yellow Submarine’s players can explain what really happened here, but from the outside looking in, it looks like a classic lack of communication.

Just watch and revel in the inanity.

The clearance is awful, but not entirely impossible to handle. But goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo and defender Mario conspire to bobble the ball into the path of Carlos Vela. Essentially, Asenjo and Mario are left to look at each other and do this: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Maybe Mario thought the ballooned clearance counted as a back pass, preventing Asenjo from handling without penalty. Or perhaps Asenjo just didn’t shout loud enough (or at all) for Mario to hear. Whatever the case may be, they botched the whole thing and Real Sociedad were more than happy to capitalize in the Copa del Rey tie.

It’s hard to watch, but you can’t help but replay it over and over.