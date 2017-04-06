With new CBA done, USWNT returns to field vs. Russia in first of two friendlies

Two days after finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer, the U.S. women's national team returns to the field hosting Russia in the first of two friendlies the teams will play in Texas in a four-day span (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The last time the U.S. played, it completed a frustrating performance in the SheBelieves Cup, finishing last in a four-team tournament on home soil after beating Germany but losing to England and eventual champion France. Jill Ellis's side hopes to turn the page while continuing to work in newer faces and experiment with tactics as the long road to the 2019 World Cup continues.

Carli Lloyd, fresh off helping Manchester City to the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals, captains the U.S. and looks to creep closer to the 100-goal milestone, as she enters the night four shy of the century mark.

Here is the rest of the USA's lineup for the match:

#USWNT XI vs. Russia (8:30 p.m. ET, FS1): Naeher; O’Hara, Sauerbrunn, Short, Klingenberg; Lavelle, Long, Mewis, Pugh; Lloyd, Dunn — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 7, 2017

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

