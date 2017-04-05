USWNT players and U.S. Soccer ratify a new collective bargaining agreement

The United State Women’s National Team Players Association and U.S. Soccer ratified a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday night, the two sides announced in a joint statement on Wednesday morning. The new deal will carry through the 2019 World Cup and the 2020 Olympics.

According to a report from The New York Times, the agreement will see a rise in base pay for the players, especially during World Cup years, and will see improvements in team travel, accommodations and work conditions.

From The New York Times:

The deal, which was ratified by the players on Tuesday night in Dallas and by U.S. Soccer’s board in a conference call, includes a sizable increase in base pay and improved match bonuses for the women’s team, changes that could see some players double their incomes to between $200,000 and $300,000 in a given year — and even more in a World Cup year.

While the gains are significant for the women, the deal does not guarantee equal pay for the women, according to the report.

The joint statement from the two sides reads:

“We are pleased to announce that U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement which will continue to build the women’s program in the U.S, grow the game of soccer worldwide, and improve the professional lives of players on and off the field. We are proud of the hard work and commitment to thoughtful dialogue reflected through this process, and look forward to strengthening our partnership moving forward.”

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati sent the following statement out via Twitter:

