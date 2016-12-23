USWNT top year-end FIFA rankings

The United States women's national team topped the year-end FIFA rankings released Friday, with 15 other countries reaching their highest-ever positions.

The USWNT won each of their six games since the last FIFA rankings was published in August and kept their 25-point lead over second-ranked Germany.

France is No. 3, with Canada and England rounding out the top five, followed by Australia, Japan, Sweden, Brazil, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Kenya made the biggest move in the rankings, raising 10 sports to 122nd thanks to playing 10 matches since the last rankings. Iceland (20th), Republic of Ireland (34th) made the biggest fall, each dropping four spots.

