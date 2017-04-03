USMNT’s next World Cup qualifier set to be played in Colorado vs. Trinidad & Tobago

The U.S. men’s national team now has a venue set for the next all-important World Cup qualifier against Trinidad & Tobago.

U.S. Soccer has selected Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado to host their next World Cup qualifying match on June 8 at 7:50 p.m. ET on FS1.

“In a World Cup Qualifying campaign, winning games at home is critical,” said U.S. head coach Bruce Arena in a statement. “In all ways, Colorado provides a great environment for our team. We are at an important stage of the campaign, and we look forward to the great support.”

This will be the stadium’s third consecutive qualification cycle hosting a match, with the memorable “Snowclasico” match being played there in the last cycle vs. Costa Rica. The USMNT posted shutouts in their two prior World Cup qualifiers and they will be hoping for another.

The Americans now sit fourth on the Hex table of CONCACAF qualifying for Russia 2018. They started with two losses, which resulted in the firing of coach Jurgen Klinsmann, and Arena earned a win vs. Honduras and a draw in Panama last week.

Trinidad & Tobago are in need of points as well – they sit last in the Hex.

