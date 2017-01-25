USMNT keeper Brad Guzan to join Atlanta United after Premier League season

US Men’s National Team goalkeeper Brad Guzan has agreed to a move back to the States later this year, joining up with MLS’s new expansion team Atlanta United after the Premier League season ends.

Atlanta held the No. 1 allocation ranking and used it to acquire Guzan, who was available through the league’s 2017 Allocation Ranking List.

Now 32 years old, Guzan has 51 caps under his belt with the USMNT. He left MLS in 2008 for England, playing for Aston Villa in the Premier League until moving to Middlesbrough in the summer, following his former club’s relegation. However, he’s found playing time hard to come by, with former Barcelona and Spanish national team goalkeeper Victor Valdes first choice since September of 2016.

He will return for his second stint in the league, having previously played for the now defunct Chivas USA. His move comes on the heels of fellow USMNTer Tim Howard, who returned to the league to sign with Colorado Rapids after 13 years in England.