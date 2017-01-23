FC Dallas’s Hedges, Acosta leave U.S. January camp with minor injuries

FC Dallas standouts Matt Hedges and Kellyn Acosta have departed the U.S. men's national team's January camp with minor injuries, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday.

The duo won't be available for upcoming friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica, which leaves Bruce Arena with 28 players available for selection. Kekuta Manneh, who is not yet eligible to play for the U.S. after recently earning his citizenship, has also left camp, joining the Vancouver Whitecaps for their preseason.

No replacements were immediately brought in for Hedges, who suffered a mild right knee sprain, and Acosta, who has a mild left ankle sprain. The injury is a blow for Hedges, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year, as almost never got the chance to play under Jurgen Klinsmann, and there could be a void at center back with Geoff Cameron continuing to recovery from a knee injury of his own.

His injury leaves Arena with three central defenders–Steve Birnbaum, Chad Marshall and Walker Zimmerman–for the two camp-closing friendlies.

Acosta, who Arena says he sees as a defensive midfielder despite Klinsmann playing him at fullback, was part of a crowded field at his position, with the likes of Michael Bradley, Jermaine Jones, Wil Trapp, Dax McCarty and Sacha Kljestan among those available to man the center.

After the recent departures and injuries to goalkeepers Bill Hamid and Stefan Frei, here is who remains available at U.S. camp:

GOALKEEPERS: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls), Brian Rowe (LA Galaxy)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Taylor Kemp (D.C. United), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (Unattached), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

