Watch USMNT prospect Emerson Hyndman’s game-winning assist in Rangers debut

When news emerged that Emerson Hyndman would leave Bournemouth for Scottish stronghold Rangers, there were high hopes it would be a positive move for the United States prospect. The move would hopefully earn him more playing time in a competitive environment and let him show off his quality.

Well, one match into his Rangers stint, it already looks like it’s happening. He came off the bench Saturday and notched a lovely game-winning assist to win 2-1 over Motherwell.

Watch him steal the ball and send a perfectly threaded pass below (1:34):

In the 90th minute, Hyndman scooped up the ball and delivered a precise through-ball for Kenny Miller to run onto and finish. It was a thrilling game-winner and a great first match for the midfielder.

Good win today, enjoyed my debut. Class from Kenny to put away those two late goals. 👏 — Emerson Hyndman (@emersonhyndman) January 21, 2017

Now the hope will be that the 20-year old can continue to get minutes with Rangers and slowly build his case for the USMNT one day. He had made only a handful of appearances for Bournemouth and they were limited to EFL Cup games that didn’t really matter. At Rangers, he will be able to fight for a starting spot or at least a solid substitute role with regular minutes.

After this season, he’ll head back to Bournemouth where maybe by then he can make a stronger case for some playing time with the Cherries. If he does that, it would be impossible for USMNT coach Bruce Arena to ignore. So, it’s still quite early, but a dream debut in Scotland offers a clear upward path now for the youngster.

Ahead of his move to Rangers two weeks ago, Hyndman was not coy about his motivations, telling the Guardian: “I hope to get a break pretty soon, and obviously I want to be part of this US team as quickly as possible.” It looks like he’s taken at least the first step on the difficult road to get there.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER