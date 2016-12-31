Usain Bolt called into Man United’s post-match show to celebrate victory

Usain Bolt’s love of Manchester United has reached a new level of nerdiness. Alongside his dream to eventually play for the Red Devils, Bolt has now outed himself as a true obsessor. He called into United’s post-match talk show on Saturday to discuss his beloved team.

And it wasn’t a preplanned guest appearance. At least, it doesn’t seem to be. Bolt had just watched United’s impressive come-from-behind win against Middlesbrough and wanted to talk about how it made him feel.

“Usain from Jamaica” called into the MUTV live show and the host half-jokingly asks, “It’s not Usain Bolt, is it?” Yes, yes it is. Usain Bolt dialed in like any other regular fan to chat about great the victory was.

“They pushed on, they persevered. The Manchester United way,” Bolt extolls. “I’m very happy about this.”

Lest you think it’s just a prank call, Bolt quickly cleared it up on his official Twitter account.

Come on lad of course it was me on @ManUtd TV just now — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 31, 2016

There you have it. Usain Bolt is a Level 85 Manchester United dork.