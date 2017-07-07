US women to play New Zealand twice in September exhibitions

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. women’s soccer team will play a pair of exhibitions against New Zealand in September,

The teams will meet Sept. 15 in Commerce City, Colorado, and four days later at Cincinnati, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday.

The U.S. beat New Zealand 2-0 in the Americans’ opener at the 2016 Olympics.

Next up for the U.S. are games against Australia on July 27 at Seattle, Brazil three days later at San Diego and Aug. 3 at Carson, California