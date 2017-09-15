US forward Bobby Wood misses Hamburg’s Bundesliga game
HANNOVER, Germany (AP) United States forward Bobby Wood was missing for Hamburger SV in its Bundesliga game at promoted Hannover on Friday due to a reported knee injury.
Kicker magazine and local media report that Wood, who had one goal from Hamburg’s first three league games, has been bothered by a knee problem since the international break.
Wood, who scored late for the U.S. to salvage a 1-1 draw in its World Cup qualifier in Honduras on Sept. 6, played in Hamburg’s 2-0 loss at home to Leipzig two days later, but missed the side’s subsequent training session.
Hamburg’s long injury list – forwards Nicolai Mueller, Filip Kostic and Aaron Hunt all have long-term injuries – prompted the club to sign the previously club-less Bosnian veteran Sejad Salihovic on Wednesday.
