US, Canada, Mexico ask FIFA for faster World Cup bid process

The United States, Mexico and Canada have asked FIFA for a decision two years ahead of schedule in its 2026 World Cup selection, reports the Associated Press.

According to report, the North American bid would like soccer's governing body to decide on a host for the 2026 tournament in 2018, instead of May 2020, when FIFA's 211 member federations are scheduled to vote.

United States, Canada and Mexico asked FIFA to consider their request next month at its annual congress in Bahrain, according to a letter seen by the AP.

“Should the cooperative bid … not satisfy the technical bid requirements, the bidding process will be re-opened to all Member Associations under the conditions set out by the FIFA Council,” North American officials wrote in the letter.

The letter, which was dated March 11, have asked FIFA members to make a ''principle decision'' for the 2026 World Cup, which will be ''jointly and cooperatively organized'' in North America.

FIFA rules prohibit Asia and Europe from bidding on the 2026 tournament.

Africa, which hosted the 2010 World Cup and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) nations are the only ones that can realistically put forth a bid.

Russia is set to host the tournament next year and Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup.

CONCACAF hasn't hosted a World Cup since 1994, when the United States hosted the tournament.

– Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on