Unbeatable Real Madrid equal Barcelona’s record for matches without a loss

Real Madrid beat Granada, 5-0, on Saturday as expected. But the match wasn’t just any other win for the Merengues — it was their 39th straight match without a loss. Real Madrid have now tied Barcelona’s Spanish record for most consecutive matches unbeaten across all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Casemiro all scored in the match, while Isco added a brace to send Real Madrid to yet another win on Saturday. The dominating play and equaling the Spanish record came after the club celebrated Ronaldo winning his fourth Ballon d’Or, making Saturday a perfect day for the Merengues.

The last time Real Madrid lost came way back in April last year, when they were beaten by Wolfsburg, 2-0, in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie. Of course, the Merengues won the second leg and went on to become Champions of Europe.

Barcelona set the record for consecutive matches without a loss last year and it was Real Madrid who beat them to end their streak. Now, Real Madrid have matched them and, unsurprisingly, show no signs of slowing down.

Real Madrid will go for the record on Thursday when they travel to Sevilla in the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie. It’s a tough match against a good team and could be very dangerous for their streak. The Merengues won the first leg 3-0 so they could throw a bunch of reserves into the match, knowing that they don’t have to win to advance. But even if they can manage a draw, the Spanish record would be all theirs.