UCLA striker Abu Danladi selected first in MLS draft by Minnesota United

The first pick of the MLS college draft is UCLA forward and Ghanian international Abu Danladi.

Danladi, 21, was selected No. 1 overall Friday as expansion club Minnesota United’s first-ever draft pick. He was a highly touted prospect widely expected to go first in the draft after impressing at the college player combine this week.

The Ghanian forward is coming off a quiet final year at UCLA that saw him play only 11 games due to injury, but he still set a career-high of seven goals and two assists. It was enough to earn him a spot on the MAC Herman Trophy watch list.

He can play on the wing or centrally and he is viewed as a player with a high upside if he can get settled in the pros. He is especially known for his ability to take on defenders 1v1 off the dribble.

His collegiate career gives plenty of reason for optimism, though. Danladi leaves UCLA with 18 goals and 18 assists in just 42 games in his three seasons.

He was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team as a sophomore and to the Top Freshman team in his debut year. He was also named the 2013-14 Gatorade National Boys Player of the Year before going to UCLA.

For Minnesota, there’s a chance that Danladi can immediately contend for minutes. Minnesota will enter MLS for the 2017 season as an expansion team, and even after selecting five players in the expansion draft, there are still plenty of holes for them to fill.

Here are is the entire first round of picks:

1. Minnesota United: F Abu Danladi (UCLA)

2. Atlanta United: D Miles Robinson (Syracuse)

3. New York City FC (acquired from Chicago): F Jonathan Lewis (Akron)

4. Portland Timbers (acquired from Houston): F Jeremy Ebobisse (Duke)

5. Columbus Crew: D Lalas Abubakar (Dayton)

6. San Jose Earthquakes: M Jackson Yueill (UCLA)

7. Vancouver Whitecaps: D Jakob Nerwinski (Connecticut)

8. Atlanta United: M Julian Gressel (Providence)

9. Columbus Crew: F Nico Hansen (New Mexico)

10. Houston Dynamo (acquired from Portland): M Joseph Holland (Hofstra)

11. Chicago Fire: M Daniel Johnson (Louisville)

12. D.C. United: D Chris Odoi-Atsem (Maryland)

13. Real Salt Lake: D Reagan Dunk (Denver)

14. Sporting Kansas City: D Colton Storm (North Carolina)

15. Colorado Rapids: M Sam Hamilton (Denver)

16. New York City FC (acquired from Seattle): D Kwame Awuah (Connecticut)

17. New York Red Bulls: M Zeiko Lewis (Boston College)

18. FC Dallas: M Jacori Hayes (Wake Forest)

19. Montreal Impact: F Nick Depuy (UCSB)

20. New England Revolution: F Brian Wright (Vermont)

21. Toronto FC: D Brandon Aubrey (Notre Dame)

22. Seattle Sounders: D Brian Nana-Sinkam

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: