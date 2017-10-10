UAE official: Qatar review a must before 2022 FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs has commented on Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in light of the diplomatic crisis between Doha and four Arab nations.

Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: ”Qatar’s hosting of World Cup 2022 should include a repudiation of policies supporting extremism & terrorism. Doha should review its record.” Doha long has denied funding extremists.

Gargash’s comments come after a Dubai security official wrote on Twitter that the only way for ”Qatar’s crisis” to end is if Doha gives up the tournament. Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan later said his ”personal analysis” of the financial pressure Doha faces in hosting the games had been misunderstood.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began its boycott of Qatar on June 5.