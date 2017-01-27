Watch: This might be the worst own goal of all time

Rule No. 1: Don't hug your goalkeeper until he has removed the ball from the vicinity of the goal.

That might not actually be rule No. 1, but Turkish defender Riza Efendioglu would have done well to follow it, because he just caused the worst own goal of all time.

The goalkeeper for the Turkish second division side Buyuksehir Gaziantepspor had just stopped a penalty kick, and Efendioglu was so thrilled he leapt into the man's arms. Unfortunately, the forceful embrace knocked the ball loose and it rolled into the goal to score for the opposing team.

Watch the gleeful-turned-miserable exchange below.

The Turkish side should have also lost a point for that.

– Erin Flynn

