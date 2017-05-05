Transfer rumors: Latest on Mbappe, Lacazette, Griezmann, Belotti and more

The summer transfer window doesn't open until July, but that's not stopping the rumor mill from churning out the latest involving some of the biggest and most sought-after names on the planet.

From Antoine Griezmann to 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe and well beyond, the chatter is starting to heat up as the domestic seasons wind down across Europe. With Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City all expected to be buyers and the Chinese Super League looming as well, it could be quite the notable summer for transfers as players position themselves for the build-up to the 2018 World Cup

Here are the latest transfer rumors involving the major clubs and names around the world:

KYLIAN MBAPPE

Monaco's wonder-teen is in high demand, with Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly ready to spend big for his services. The Guardian reports that United have already bid £72 million and were denied, told by Monaco that it'll take £100 million and that the club might not be compelled to sell at all. In a World Cup year, his value could skyrocket even more, to world-record proportions.

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN

The Atletico Madrid star's link to Manchester United cooled some but is starting to heat back up, with his agent saying on French TV that the Red Devils are at the front of the pack for Griezmann's suitors. According to reports, Griezmann has already agreed to a £280,000 per week deal, with United required to meet his £85 million buyout clause.

DIEGO COSTA

Tianjin Quanjian has denied rumors of a £75 million transfer for the Chelsea striker, with the club reportedly willing to pay him £650,000 a week and make him the world's highest-paid player.

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE

Reports suggest that Lyon's star forward will head to Atletico Madrid as a potential Griezmann, French-star-forward for French-star-forward replacement. Atletico Madrid has offered £34 million, according to reports, and has been trying to land Lacazette for two years. Lacazette has been a frequent Arsenal target, but never made his way to the Emirates.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Will the Arsenal star stay put? Reports say he has spoken to Bayern Munich about a transfer that would reunited him with international teammate Arturo Vidal.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG

PSG is reportedly going to make a stunning offer to try and pry Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund. He has long been linked to Real Madrid, but PSG is said to have made contact with Aubameyang's father. Dortmund reportedly wants €70 million.

ANDREA BELOTTI

The Torino striker and Golden Boot contender in Serie A will apparently not be sold, according to comments made by the club's president. Chelsea and Manchester United are said to have expressed interest in signing the 23-year-old, who has 25 goals in 31 league games this season.

KELECHI IHEANACHO

Manchester City has reportedly given Hoffenheim permission to talk to its young Nigerian striker about a loan move to the Bundesliga side, which is headed to the Champions League next season.

