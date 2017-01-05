Transfer rumors: Wenger says Alexis Sanchez wants to stay with Arsenal

The January transfer window is well underway in Europe, with a number of big names and clubs linked to one another as always.

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster deals.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz during the latest edition of transfer season:

Thursday, Jan. 5

• Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says star forward Alexis Sanchez wants to stay with Arsenal amid speculation of the Chilean's departure from the Emirates. Wenger alluded that Sanchez had given him his word that he would stay with the club, and added that Arsenal was “not scared to spend the money” and would bid as high as they needed to in order to retain Sanchez. The forward has been linked to Juventus as well as several other big clubs, and he has reportedly drawn interest from the Chinese Super League.

• Southampton captain Jose Fonte has submitted his transfer request amid frustrations over not being selected for any of the club's six Europa League matches. The 33-year-old rejected offers to improve his current contract, which expires in summer of 2018, according to director of football Les Reed. “He’s made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer,” Reed said. “That’s where we are at the moment, José wants to leave the club.” Manchester United could be a suitor.

• Though Inter Milan, AS Roma, and Chelsea were all rumored to be interested in acquiring midfielder Milan Badelj, his agent said he has not received any formal offers.

• Jose Mourinho has approved midfielder Joe Riley's transfer to Sheffield United. The 20-year-old would not have received playing time with Manchester United, so loaning him to the Blades will allow him to gain experience.

• West Ham United has reportedly submitted a £20 million bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, which would come close to breaking their transfer record. Tottenham and Liverpool are also rumored to be trying to sign Dembele.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

• Carlo Ancelotti has called the rumors linking Arturo Vidal with a move to Chelsea “absolute rubbish.” Reports linked Vidal with a £40 million move from Bayern Munich to the Premier League leader. Chelsea has money with which to play following Oscar's sensational £60 million move to China.

• Shanghai SIPG will reportedly offer a record-shattering €150 million bid to Borussia Dortmund for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and offer him €800,000 a week in a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the world.

• Sunderland has reportedly rejected a £6 million bid from West Ham for star forward Jermain Defoe.

• Another star to China? Ever Banega's representation reportedly says that the Inter Milan and Argentina midfielder has offers from Beijing Guoan and Hebei China Fortune.

• Arsenal will reportedly sign left back Cohen Bramall of hardly touted, seventh-tier side Hednesford after he impressed on a trial with the club before Christmas.

• West Ham reportedly has no plans to sell in-demand winger Michail Antonio.

• Stoke City has signed goalkeeper Lee Grant to a permanent, two-and-a-half year deal from Derby County for a £1.3 million fee after having him on loan.

