Transfer rumors: Bayer Leverkusen will look to sell Chicharito this summer

The January transfer window is well underway in Europe, with a number of big names and clubs linked to one another as always.

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster deals.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz during the latest edition of transfer season:

Friday, Jan. 6

• Bayer Leverkusen will reportedly look to sell Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez this summer, when he has a year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga club. The Mexican forward hasn't followed up last season's consistent goal-scoring explosion, as he hasn't scored since Oct. 1 and has just five goals in 15 matches. He scored 17 in 28 league games a season ago. Leverkusen has not received any offers for him in this window and isn't likely to sell him in January, according to The Guardian.

• Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin won't play for Manchester United during the January transfer window, as Jose Mourinho says he seeks the “right offer” for both players. He will allow both out-of-favor stars to leave Old Trafford. Ligue 1 contender Nice is reportedly interested in Depay, while West Brom and Everton have been the two most notable suitors for Schneiderlin.

• West Ham has reportedly given up on signing Jermain Defoe from Sunderland during the January window after having a £6 million offer rejected. West Ham was said to have told Sunderland to name its price, but the relegation-threatened side will evidently hold on to its top scorer, as manager David Moyes says Defoe is not for sale. In another move, West Ham has also reportedly had a £3 million offer for Hull's Robert Snodgrass rejected.

• Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly sees Swansea's Fernando Llorente as an ideal back-up to Diego Costa and would contemplate loaning summer signing Michy Batshuayi out as a subsequent move.

Thursday, Jan. 5

• Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says star forward Alexis Sanchez wants to stay with Arsenal amid speculation of the Chilean's departure from the Emirates. Wenger alluded that Sanchez had given him his word that he would stay with the club, and added that Arsenal was “not scared to spend the money” and would bid as high as they needed to in order to retain Sanchez. The forward has been linked to Juventus as well as several other big clubs, and he has reportedly drawn interest from the Chinese Super League.

• Southampton captain Jose Fonte has submitted his transfer request amid frustrations over not being selected for any of the club's six Europa League matches. The 33-year-old rejected offers to improve his current contract, which expires in summer of 2018, according to director of football Les Reed. “He’s made it very clear he would like to explore the opportunities for a transfer,” Reed said. “That’s where we are at the moment, José wants to leave the club.” Manchester United could be a suitor.

• Though Inter Milan, AS Roma, and Chelsea were all rumored to be interested in acquiring midfielder Milan Badelj, his agent said he has not received any formal offers.

• Jose Mourinho has approved midfielder Joe Riley's transfer to Sheffield United. The 20-year-old would not have received playing time with Manchester United, so loaning him to the Blades will allow him to gain experience.

• West Ham United has reportedly submitted a £20 million bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, which would come close to breaking their transfer record. Tottenham and Liverpool are also rumored to be trying to sign Dembele.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

• Carlo Ancelotti has called the rumors linking Arturo Vidal with a move to Chelsea “absolute rubbish.” Reports linked Vidal with a £40 million move from Bayern Munich to the Premier League leader. Chelsea has money with which to play following Oscar's sensational £60 million move to China.

• Shanghai SIPG will reportedly offer a record-shattering €150 million bid to Borussia Dortmund for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and offer him €800,000 a week in a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in the world.

• Another star to China? Ever Banega's representation reportedly says that the Inter Milan and Argentina midfielder has offers from Beijing Guoan and Hebei China Fortune.

• Arsenal will reportedly sign left back Cohen Bramall of hardly touted, seventh-tier side Hednesford after he impressed on a trial with the club before Christmas.

• West Ham reportedly has no plans to sell in-demand winger Michail Antonio.

• Stoke City has signed goalkeeper Lee Grant to a permanent, two-and-a-half year deal from Derby County for a £1.3 million fee after having him on loan.

