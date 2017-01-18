Transfer rumors: Latest buzz, signings, loans from the January window

The January transfer window is well underway in Europe, with a number of big names and clubs linked to one another as always.

While the summer typically brings the biggest moves involving the most high-profile names and the largest transfer fees, the winter window is no stranger to blockbuster deals.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz during the latest edition of transfer season:

• Manchester United is reportedly in talks with Antoine Griezmann's representatives for a move in the summer, which would have him team up with fellow French international Paul Pogba at Old Trafford. The cost of the transfer fee would pass the record one United paid for Pogba this past summer, with Griezmann's buyout clause set at €100 million. The Atletico Madrid striker was third in the voting for the 2016 Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year. According to the report in The Independent, Atletico Madrid would look to its former striker, Diego Costa, as a replacement for Griezmann. One potential hiccup, though, is the length of the transfer ban Atletico Madrid is currently facing and whether it would be able to bring in a reinforcement should Griezmann leave.

• Marseille is reportedly going to submit a third bid to West Ham for want-away star Dimitri Payet after having a second bid, said to be in the £20 million region, rejected by the Hammers. The Premier League club has been adamant that Payet is not for sale, despite the fact that he has been frozen out of training and playing by manager Slaven Bilic and has submitted a transfer request.

• Diego Costa is back training with Chelsea's first team after reportedly spending Monday training on his own. His row with manager Antonio Conte reportedly stems from a disagreement over his fitness and a lucrative offer from China. The CSL option is reportedly off the table after the Chinese FA passed new rules in an attempt to curb the outrageous spending on foreign stars.

• The Sun reports that Manchester City will offer £100 million to Barcelona for the chance to reunited Lionel Messi with Pep Guardiola.

• Chelsea is reportedly interested in adding to its midfield, with an eye on Middlesbrough's Adama Traore.

• Yaya Toure's agent says the player turned down a lucrative, £430,000 per week offer from a Chinese club to remain at Manchester City. He was also the subject of Chinese interest last summer.

• Birmingham City confirms that MLS clubs have inquired about former U.S. fullback Jonathan Spector.

• Swansea City made a couple of additions, signing Swedish fullback Martin Olsson from Norwich City and midfielder Tom Carroll from Tottenham. The latter spent 2014-15 on loan with the Swans.

• Antonio Valencia will remain at Manchester United after renewing his deal with the club through 2018.

• Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa is reportedly considering submitting a transfer request. A big part of Leicester's success down the stretch of its title run in 2015-16, Ulloa has appeared in just seven Premier League games (one start) and scored once this season.

• Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller insists the club is not looking to sell Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez during this window, but the club would have to consider “crazy offers” for the Mexican forward, who has struggled to match his form from a season ago.

• Ligue 1 title contender Monaco has reportedly rejected a £45 million offer for Radamel Falcao from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

• Juventus says it could receive up to £20 million from its loan of forward Simone Zaza to Valencia.

• Arjen Robben isn't going anywhere, signing an extension with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the club through 2018.

• Bojan Krkic reportedly wants out at Stoke City. Middlesbrough, West Brom, Las Palmas and Valencia are said to be interested but have not registered bids for the player just yet.

• West Brom has reportedly bid £10 million for Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore after missing out on Morgan Schneiderlin, who left Manchester United for Everton.

