Latest rumors, moves, signings as winter transfer deadline nears

The January transfer window closes Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, meaning it's time for clubs fighting relegation or looking for the missing pieces for a title run to make their final moves.

While the winter typically does not present the same level of audacious spending as the summer, some big names have their place in the shop window. One of the biggest ones, Dimitri Payet, can be crossed off after his return to Marseille, but others remain in limbo until the clock strikes the final minute overseas.

Here are the latest rumors, reports and buzz during the latest edition of transfer season:

• West Ham has finally relented, selling wantaway midfielder Dimitri Payet to Marseille for £25 million. After three bids had been denied, Payet gets his way, returning to his native France and leaving the Hammers, where he rose to prominence last season. He had submitted a transfer request earlier in the winter, and manager Slaven Bilic had banished him from the first team until he changed his tune, maintaining that the club wouldn't sell. That breaking point has come, though, and Payet is on his way back to France.

• Chelsea is set to sell Branislav Ivanovic to Zenit St. Petersburg and eyes Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac as a replacement in Antonio Conte's defense.

• Southampton has signed striker Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli in a deal that initially costs £14.6 million and could rise to £17.2 million with add-ons.

• Leicester forward Leonardo Ulloa wants out of the club and has gone has far as to say he's been betrayed by manager Claudio Ranieri for not selling him to fellow relegation-threatened side Sunderland despite the Black Cats meeting Leicester's asking price.

• Watford is the latest to cash in on offers from China, reportedly agreeing to sell Odion Ighalo to Chinese club Changchun Yatai for £20 million.

• The LA Galaxy have reportedly signed 27-year-old French midfielder Romain Alessandrini from Marseille.

• Sunderland has landed Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson from Everton on permanent deals, with Oviedo signed through 2020 and Gibson signing through the end of next season.

• Chile forward Eduardo Vargas has left the Bundesliga's Hoffenheim for Liga MX side Tigres UANL.

• After receiving bids from both West Ham and Burnley for Robert Snodgrass, Hull City parted ways with its midfielder for the former, sending him to the Hammers for a £10.2 million fee.

• Middlesbrough will part ways with U.S. goalkeeper Brad Guzan this summer, with the American heading to MLS expansion side Atlanta United after the Premier League season ends.

• Uruguayan attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez wants out of Middlesbrough after submitting a transfer request, and Leicester City appears to be his desired destination.

• Chelsea and PSG may be out of luck in their quest to sign 20-year-old rising star midfielder Franck Kessie from Atalanta, with the club reportedly saying he's not for sale. Both clubs are said to have submitted £21 million offers.

• With Asmir Begovic mulling a departure from Chelsea, the Blues are lining up potential replacements as a backup to Thibaut Courtois. Celtic's Craig Gordon, AC Milan's Diego Lopez and Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera are said to be on the wish list. Chelsea submitted a bid for Gordon, but it has reportedly been rejected.

• Watford has signed forward M'Baye Niang from AC Milan on loan with an option to buy for £13.5 million at the end of the season.

• One of Iceland's Euro 2016 heroes is headed to Aston Villa, with Birkir Bjarnason leaving FC Basel for the second-tier English club and signing a deal through 2020.

• After Abdul Rahman Baba was injured at the Africa Cup of Nations, Schalke has signed midfielder Daniel Caligiuri from Bundesliga foe Wolfsburg as cover and signed him through June 2020.

