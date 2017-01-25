Tottenham players surprise South Korean fan by taking her to meet her hero

A South Korean fan ran into some Tottenham Hotspur players while the team was at training camp in Barcelona. She met Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker and Christian Eriksen, which should have thrilled her.

길 걷다가 "뒤에 젤라또 먹는 오빠들 겁나 간지나" 이랬는데.. 이 분들이였음. 🙊 A photo posted by @im_116_good on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

And she did think it was great, but there was something missing. Or someone.

Being Korean, she naturally wanted to meet Son Heung-min more than anyone and he was nowhere to be found. That’s when the Spurs players stepped in to help.

The Tottenham players took her back to the team hotel — where several more players joined — and had her knock on Son’s door so she would get the chance to meet him. Son, not knowing what was going on and apparently not wanting to get up, wasn’t exactly pleased to start.

Warning: Strong language in the video.

Son eventually figured out what was happening and happily spent time with the fan.

토트넘 선수들이 #sonny 보고싶으면 같이 올라가자고 ㅋㅋㅋ 대박… A photo posted by @im_116_good on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Everyone got what they wanted. The fan got to meet Son and the Spurs players got a laugh. Son, well, he had to get up so he may not have gotten what he wanted, but he was a good sport and seemed happy to meet the fan.