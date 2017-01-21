Hugo Lloris cost Spurs points with two horrendous mistakes

Manchester City were better than Tottenham Hotspur for much of Saturday’s match. They could make an easy argument that they should have walked away with three points. But at the same time, Tottenham Hotspur had their fair share of chances and nearly walked away with three points themselves. In the end, a 2-2 draw wasn’t an unfair result, although the match tilted towards the Citizens.

And yet, despite all that, Tottenham would have taken all three points if not for Hugo Lloris.

Yes, Hugo Lloris. Spurs’ sterling goalkeeper was the reason Tottenham didn’t win.

The Spurs goalkeeper was at fault on both of City’s goals. First, he hesitated to come out and play Kevin De Bruyne’s exquisite ball of the top, then miss-hit his header off of Leroy Sane, who had an open net to tap the ball into. He followed it up by failing to collect a simple low cross, spilling it for De Bruyne to score with ease.

"Take a picture of that, because it doesn't happen very often. Two in the space of 5 minutes?" #MCFC #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/GG1o19HtXa — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2017

Two plays, neither particularly difficult for Lloris, and two mistakes. Spurs will see that as the difference in the match.

Lloris’ errors and the points he cost them will be especially difficult for Spurs to swallow because he was the last person they would have expected to falter. He’s long been one of the league’s best backstops, and he’s having his best season yet. The Frenchman has been superb and, while he has had plenty of help from his backline, Lloris is a huge reason that Spurs have the league’s best defense. Be it his shot stopping, the way he commands the box or how he organizes his defense, Lloris has been magnificent.

Then, in the biggest match of the season to date, he makes not one, but two horrible mistakes. He costs the team points.

The bright side for Tottenham is that they don’t need to make changes to keep this from happening again. Arguably their best player had a horrible match. Next week, he will probably be back to his usual terrific self and Spurs will be just fine. They don’t have a problem. They had a hiccup.

Still, it will be hard for Spurs not to wonder “what if?” What if Lloris was as good as he usually is? They win, is “what if.”

Of course, Manchester City will say what if their finishing had been a bit better? Or what if Andre Marriner had awarded Raheem Sterling a deserved penalty and sent Kyle Walker off?

But in the Tottenham dressing room, it’s “how did Hugo Lloris lose us points?” Of all players. It’s befuddling, as was most of the match.