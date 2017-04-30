How to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Live stream, game time, TV

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on April 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The north London derby kicks off Sunday as Tottenham hosts Arsenal in a major Premier League clash.

Tottenham sits four points behind league leader Chelsea, and Arsenal, in sixth, can ill-afford a loss as their pursuit of a Champions League place winds down.

The two sides drew 1–1 at the Emirates in November.

Find out how to watch the match below.

When: 11:30 a.m. ET, Sunday April 30

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online here.

