How to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Live stream, game time, TV

The north London derby kicks off Sunday as Tottenham hosts Arsenal in a major Premier League clash.

Tottenham sits four points behind league leader Chelsea, and Arsenal, in sixth, can ill-afford a loss as their pursuit of a Champions League place winds down.

The two sides drew 1–1 at the Emirates in November.

Find out how to watch the match below.

When: 11:30 a.m. ET, Sunday April 30

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online here.

