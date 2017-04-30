How to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Live stream, game time, TV
The north London derby kicks off Sunday as Tottenham hosts Arsenal in a major Premier League clash.
Tottenham sits four points behind league leader Chelsea, and Arsenal, in sixth, can ill-afford a loss as their pursuit of a Champions League place winds down.
The two sides drew 1–1 at the Emirates in November.
Find out how to watch the match below.
When: 11:30 a.m. ET, Sunday April 30
TV: NBC Sports
Live stream: Watch the match online here.