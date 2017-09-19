Toronto FC looks to dominate rival Montreal (Sep 20, 2017)

The Montreal Impact’s MLS Cup playoff hopes have all but faded out and fierce rivals Toronto FC would love nothing more than to add to their misery.

The two Canadian rivals play Wednesday evening at BMO Field in Toronto, less than a month after Toronto went on the road to Montreal and came away with a 3-1 victory.

“They’re fighting for a playoff spot and this is a huge game for them, we know that,” said Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio. “But this is a huge game for us. This is a rivalry game and each one of these games, we want to win — no matter the stakes for each team.”

As Montreal struggles to get back into the playoff race, Toronto (18-3-8) continues its race towards the 2017 Supporters’ Shield for the best regular-season record. Sporting a six-game winning streak, 11-game unbeaten run and unbeaten at home all season, Toronto has every reason to be optimistic of its chances.

Montreal (10-12-6) comes to town slumping at the wrong time of the year with a four-game losing streak. The Impact conceded in the dying minutes to lowly Minnesota United FC at home over the weekend and is six points adrift behind the New York Red Bulls with just six games left to play.

The odds of the Impact qualifying for the postseason become even more difficult when considering that two of those final six games come at BMO Field.

But Montreal won’t go down without a fight.

“It’s all about business,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “We have to get some points and try to get the win because we’re in a tough position right now.

“At this point, every game is a must-win. I know it’s going to be a tough one, especially in Toronto against the best team in the league, but we’ll push for three points.”

If there’s some optimism for Montreal, it is that Toronto will be without forward Jozy Altidore, who has some hamstring tightness. Fellow star forward Sebastian Giovinco (quad) may not play and midfielder Victor Vazquez is recovering from illness.

Other confirmed absences for Toronto are Benoit Cheyrou (calf) and Nick Hagglund (knee).

For Montreal, only Ambroise Oyongo (knee) is out.