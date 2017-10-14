Toronto FC hosts Montreal Impact in 401 Derby (Oct 15, 2017)

There will be no impact on the MLS standings but there will still be plenty to play for when Toronto FC hosts the Montreal Impact to decide the 401 Derby at BMO Field on Sunday.

Toronto FC (19-5-8, 65 points) has clinched the Supporters Shield for the most points in MLS and the Voyageurs Cup for the best record in the league by a Canadian squad while Montreal (11-15-6, 39 points) was eliminated from playoff contention with last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Colorado.

Toronto FC is still chasing the record for most points in an MLS season of 68, set by the LA Galaxy in 1998, and could also establish new league marks for most points and best goal-differential if its wins its final two matches.

Toronto has scored 23 goals in the last 15 minutes of matches this year, the most of any team in the league and eight more than any other team has scored in any other 15-minute segment of their matches this season. Toronto also holds a league-leading 36-goal differential (71 scored vs. 35 allowed).

The chase for records is an afterthought for Toronto FC, who wants to keep its momentum heading into the postseason. Its players are keeping their minds squarely focused on the task at hand.

“The greatest thing about this team is how far they’ve come as a group, in the locker room, in their culture of working hard together to get better every day, working individually to get better,” Toronto coach Greg Vanney said.

“The results are a byproduct of everybody showing up to work every day, following the things we’re trying to do as a team, following their roles, and committing to being the best players they can be in that. The foundation for any success starts there.”

Toronto midfielder and captain Michael Bradley said the team has been successful because it keeps things simple and is focused on every match.

“We put everything aside every weekend and go for it,” Bradley said. “We’re not worried about what’s happened before, and not worried about what is coming next. We have been so committed to playing 90 minutes at a time in the most fearless, most aggressive way that we can. We’re going to keep doing that.”

A month ago Montreal traveled west to face Toronto FC and fashioned a 5-3 win, handing its rivals its first home loss of the season. The Impact jumped out to a 5-1 lead before Toronto’s Tosaint Ricketts’ goal closed the gap.

Toronto played without Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez, its three top offensive players in that match.

“Every time we play Toronto it’s big,” Montreal coach Mauro Biello said. “There is a measure of pride that comes into play here. We are playing the best team in the league and coming out and providing a good performance is important to us. We want to finish the season strong and we have plenty of motivation even though we won’t be in the playoffs.”

Montreal has scored 10 goals from outside the box this year, tied for the most of any team in the league.

“We need to go to Toronto and we need to win,” Impact midfielder Samuel Piette said. “We want to finish the season on a high note, remain focused on our strengths and stay compact defensively.”

Giovinco is listed as questionable for the match with lower body tightness, while the Impact will be without suspended defender Daniel Lovitz and injured defender Ambroise Oyongo, who is out for the final two games after right knee surgery.