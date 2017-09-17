Tony Tchani scores in stoppage time, Whitecaps tie Crew 2-2 (Sep 16, 2017)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Tony Tchani scored against his former team in second-half stoppage time to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-2 tie with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Fredy Montero also scored for the Whitecaps (13-9-6).

Kekuta Manneh, who was traded by Vancouver to Columbus for Tchani in March, scored and set up Ola Kamara’s goal for the Crew (13-12-5).

Both teams ran their unbeaten streaks to six games.