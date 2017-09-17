Tony Tchani scores in stoppage time, Whitecaps tie Crew 2-2 (Sep 16, 2017)

From left to right, Vancouver Whitecaps' Bernie Ibini, Tony Tchani, Alphonso Davies and Tim Parker celebrate Tchani's tying goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Tony Tchani scored against his former team in second-half stoppage time to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-2 tie with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Fredy Montero also scored for the Whitecaps (13-9-6).

Kekuta Manneh, who was traded by Vancouver to Columbus for Tchani in March, scored and set up Ola Kamara’s goal for the Crew (13-12-5).

Both teams ran their unbeaten streaks to six games.