Tiny soccer players get caught up in moment, join opponents’ goal celebration

Youth sports can be quite a mess sometimes. Usually they’re just full of kids falling over themselves, migrating in large herds as they chase a ball or a puck, and showing limited skill as they get acclimated to sports.

But sometimes beauty can emerge from that flaming pile of wreckage.

Kid scores free-kick. Opposition celebrate with him 😅👏 pic.twitter.com/UrPD68Gc7i — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) January 30, 2017

For instance, this hilarious moment from a youth soccer game. One mini Ronaldo scored on a free kick from just outside the box, and he proceeded to deservedly celebrate his great achievement. But this story takes an unexpected plot twist when members of the other team join in on that celebration. The two teams came together to form one joyous pig pile right there on the field.

Sure, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense in the competitive spirit — and I’m sure someone will spin it into a rant about participation trophies, the demise of youth sports and yada yada yada — but it’s adorable nonetheless.

When you’re a kid, you just want to get excited and celebrate stuff. Birthday parties, going potty in the appropriate places, ice cream, your opponent scoring a cool goal in soccer. It’s all the same really.