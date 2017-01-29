This incredible spin and goal is jaw dropping

German 2nd division side Karlsruhe were down 2-1 against Arminia Bielefeld when left back Dennis Kempe stepped up and took matters into his own hands, pulling off a beautiful sequence of skills, culminating in this absolute cracker.

That spin tho.

Kempe does well to first cut out the long clearance, and immediately the only thought in his mind is “FORWARD”. Forward he goes, surging past one defender, skating past the next with a perfectly executed roulette, then a touch and immediate strike past the helpless keeper.

The strike takes a bit of a deflection, but luck comes to those who are prepared. And Kempe was prepared to make magic happen.

Kempe’s goal leveled things for Karlsruhe, and it sparked them to go on and win, thanks to an 82nd minute goal from Erwin Hoffer. It was one they needed too, lifting them out of the relegation zone, and giving them a vital three points as they try to stay up this year. Not a bad time for Kempe to wave his magic wand.